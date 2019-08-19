MANCHESTER - Dorcas A. Kijek, 86, of Manchester, NH, died July 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Portland, ME on Aug. 30, 1932, she was the daughter of Byron and D. Lucille (Kneeland) Kimball. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.
She graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1950.
Dorcas was a loving and dedicated homemaker.
Her family was the center of her life. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. Dorcas will be deeply missed.
She was a member of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband of thirty-seven years, 1st Lieutenant Walter Kijek. He died Oct. 5, 1988. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Jill Crombie.
Family members include a son, Kevin Kijek; a grandson, Cullen Crombie; a half-brother, J. George Kimball; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A committal service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Shaw Chapel of Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Manchester & Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03103.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2019