Doreen L. Kaspszak, 86, of Lisbon NH, passed away after a prolonged illness on December 20th, 2019. Born on May 5th, 1933 to Arthur & Laura (Derby) Dodge, Doreen would go on to marry her husband and best friend John Kaspszak, with whom she spent 30+ years of marriage in Lisbon NH.



Doreen graduated from Lisbon High School and would work for the telephone company and later at a local farm stand for 20+ years, where she loved tending her flowers and produce and meeting people of all walks of life. With a great sense of humor, Doreen was always enjoying time with friends and strangers alike. She also loved to tend to her own flower gardens, was an avid member of the Lisbon historical society, and was always on the hunt for a new antique for her collection. Above all, Doreen loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Doreen was predeceased by her parents Arthur & Laura (Derby) Dodge; husband John Kaspszak; brothers Arthur Jr. & Nelson (Bud) Dodge. She is survived by her sisters Susan Carlson & Katherine Griebel and her husband Lou; step daughter Anna-Maria Shannon; as well as several nieces, nephews



and extended family & friends.



Doreen will be laid to rest next to her husband on Tuesday, May 26th at 2:00 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen NH. Friends and family are welcome to attend.



To view Doreen's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



