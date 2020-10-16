Doreen Stonner passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 in Manchester NH at the age of 73. She was born in Manchester on May 20, 1947, to Rita and Phillip Chartier. After graduating from Central High School in 1965, Doreen worked in various accounting positions.
On August 26th, 1968 Doreen married Dick Stonner, also of Manchester. Together they had a son Jay, and a daughter Sara. They moved to Bedford in 1973 where they have lived since. While working at Hertz Corporation in 1977, Doreen earned her Associates degree in Accounting from the then New Hampshire College, a result of which allowed her to be promoted to District Controller. In March of 1981, Doreen and Dick opened Sir Speedy Printing Center on Elm Street in Manchester, where she served as co-Founder, co-Owner, and Chief Financial Officer until her passing.
Doreen served as the Community Chair and Girl Scout Leader in Bedford for many years, was a Little League Team Mother, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was an avid gardener, baker, cake decorator, collector, and seamstress.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dick, her son Jay and his wife Cheryl, of Center Barnstead NH, and daughter Sara and her husband Hadley Clark of Larchmont, NY, and her four beloved grandchildren: Tovah, Canaan, Hannah, and Madeline.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery at 245 South Beech Street in Manchester, NH. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in Israel in her memory, please use https://www.jnf.org/
.
Please visit www.goodwinfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.