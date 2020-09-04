Dora I. (Collins) Monnelly, 90, of Manchester, NH, died September 2, 2020, at her home, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 23, 1929, she was the daughter of William and Dora (Howe) O'Dowd. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
In her early years, Dora was a teacher at Mount Saint Mary School. Later, she was and an underwriter with New Hampshire Insurance. Until her retirement, she was a clerk with the United States Postal Service.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Joseph Cathedral Church.
Dora deeply loved life and her family. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her warm smile, gentle spirit, and kind generous ways. Dora was loved by many and her memory will be held dear by all who had the pleasure to know this remarkable woman.
Family members include a daughter, Deborah Collins of Manchester; a son, Joseph Collins of Manchester; four grandchildren, Dodie, Lindsay, Matthew, and Molly; nine great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Peyton, Emilia, Gabriella, Griffin, Collins, William, Benjamin, and Nolan; three sisters, Norma Begley, Gail Bean, and Carol Fernandes, all of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours with social distancing and masks are Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
A memorial service, with limited capacity, will follow in the funeral home at 6 PM.
Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
