Sr. Doris A. Guerette, CSC, (Sr. Mary of St. Doris), of the Sisters of Holy Cross passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born in Nashua on, August 14, 1927, the 10th child of Joseph and Celina (Ouellette) Guerette. She entered the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1946 and pronounced her final vows in 1953.
Sr. Doris earned her BA degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester and her MA degree from Rivier Colleg in Nashua.
She served in parochial and regional schools under the direction of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Besides teaching academics, Sr. Doris taught religious education for several years in New Hampshire. While in Rochester she volunteered as librarian and day care worker.
She retired in 2008 to St. George Manor in Manchester where she served as librarian and driver. In retirement she enjoyed playing cards, table games, word search and making big picture puzzles.
Sr. Doris will be remembered as someone who lived a life of gratitude. Although she was a humble woman, she prided herself in telling all that she learned how to drive at the age of 52.
She was predeceased by her parents and eight of her siblings.
Surviving family includes her sister, Irene Gareri of Bridgewater, MA; several nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: All services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements.