Sr. Doris was a wonderful teacher and spiritual leader. She taught me so much over the years including how to hold the holy host, how to be an inn keeper in the manger scene, how to pick a good book and many catholic education classes over the years. She was always a delight to see and always remembered me when I would see her out and about. Her spirit will live on in every life she touched. Thank you for all your wonderful teachings and love. I will always think of you in my thoughts and prayers.

Jessica Nadeau

Student