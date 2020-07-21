1/1
Doris A. Guerette Sr.
1927 - 2020
Sr. Doris A. Guerette, CSC, (Sr. Mary of St. Doris), of the Sisters of Holy Cross passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born in Nashua on, August 14, 1927, the 10th child of Joseph and Celina (Ouellette) Guerette. She entered the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1946 and pronounced her final vows in 1953.

Sr. Doris earned her BA degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester and her MA degree from Rivier Colleg in Nashua.

She served in parochial and regional schools under the direction of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Besides teaching academics, Sr. Doris taught religious education for several years in New Hampshire. While in Rochester she volunteered as librarian and day care worker.

She retired in 2008 to St. George Manor in Manchester where she served as librarian and driver. In retirement she enjoyed playing cards, table games, word search and making big picture puzzles.

Sr. Doris will be remembered as someone who lived a life of gratitude. Although she was a humble woman, she prided herself in telling all that she learned how to drive at the age of 52.

She was predeceased by her parents and eight of her siblings.

Surviving family includes her sister, Irene Gareri of Bridgewater, MA; several nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: All services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I had Sr. Doris in the second and third grades at St. Theresa school in Manchester in the 1960's. I have fond memories of her classes. She was a wonderful teacher.
Linda Racette
July 21, 2020
Sr. Doris was a wonderful teacher and spiritual leader. She taught me so much over the years including how to hold the holy host, how to be an inn keeper in the manger scene, how to pick a good book and many catholic education classes over the years. She was always a delight to see and always remembered me when I would see her out and about. Her spirit will live on in every life she touched. Thank you for all your wonderful teachings and love. I will always think of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Jessica Nadeau
July 21, 2020
I taught Religious Education for over 15 years in the parish of Our Lady Of the Holy Rosary in Rochester. sister Doris and I shared adjoining classrooms teaching second grade. I loved being with her. We shared many a good laugh and she was an amazing woman of God. Rest In Peace Sister Doris

Pat Bumgardner
Patricia Bumgardner
July 21, 2020
I had Sr. Doris for third grade at Holy Infant Jesus School in Nashua many years ago. I have always admired her and credit her with being my inspiration to become a teacher. I only pray that she continues to inspire me in the classroom. RIP Sr. Doris.
Claudette S. Anger
