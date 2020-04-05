Doris (Guillemette) Andrikowich, 82, of Goffstown, died April 1, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on Sept. 2, 1937, to George and Dora (Morrissette) Guillemette. She lived in Goffstown for many years.
Doris worked in the business department at Catholic Medical Center for many years.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Andrikowich, in 2015 and a brother, Maurice Guillemette.
The family includes five sons, Michael Andrikowich and wife, Denise, of Arizona, John Andrikowich and wife, Lisa, of Deerfield, Peter Andrikowich and partner, Dori Sommer, of Manchester, Paul Andrikowich and wife, Cindy, of Bedford and Thomas Andrikowich and wife, Cathy, of Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Guillemette of Hooksett and Robert Guillemette of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial was at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA Home Health and Hospice Services, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020