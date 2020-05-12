Doris (Pratte) Body
1934 - 2020
Doris (Pratte) Body, 85, of Manchester, died May 11, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by her family.

Born in Manchester on December 21, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Grace (Hebert) Pratte Sr. She graduated from St. Marie High School in 1953 and Eastman Dental Institute of Oral Health in Rochester, NY in 1957.

After graduation, she had worked for several local dentists including James Langley DDS, Robert Miller DDS and John Sweeney DDS.

In 1967 she married Dr. Dan Body and together they ran a successful dental practice in Columbus, OH for many years.

In 1972, she returned home to Manchester and was employed as a dental hygienist by the State of NH for over 30 years.

Doris loved her family, dining out, antiquing, being outside and doing yard work.

Family members include her nieces, Lynne Hammer and husband Joe of Manchester, Cynthia Rousseau and her predeceased husband David of Manchester; nephews, Bryan Baker and Steven Baker; great-nephews, Joshua Rousseau, Barry Hammer and Adam Rousseau; great-great-nephews, Garrett and Quinn Hammer; great-great-niece, Gretl Rousseau.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 12, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family. We will miss her! She was a great neighbor always willing to share her yard equipment and other things.
Guy, Fran and Routhier Family
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
Sincerest condolences from Clifford and Marylynn Tilton and family. Rest in peace.
Heather Tilton Benoit
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
Lynne, my deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear aunt. I know how close you were with her. May she Rest In Peace.
Beverly Loranger
Friend
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
