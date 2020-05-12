Doris (Pratte) Body, 85, of Manchester, died May 11, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by her family.
Born in Manchester on December 21, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Grace (Hebert) Pratte Sr. She graduated from St. Marie High School in 1953 and Eastman Dental Institute of Oral Health in Rochester, NY in 1957.
After graduation, she had worked for several local dentists including James Langley DDS, Robert Miller DDS and John Sweeney DDS.
In 1967 she married Dr. Dan Body and together they ran a successful dental practice in Columbus, OH for many years.
In 1972, she returned home to Manchester and was employed as a dental hygienist by the State of NH for over 30 years.
Doris loved her family, dining out, antiquing, being outside and doing yard work.
Family members include her nieces, Lynne Hammer and husband Joe of Manchester, Cynthia Rousseau and her predeceased husband David of Manchester; nephews, Bryan Baker and Steven Baker; great-nephews, Joshua Rousseau, Barry Hammer and Adam Rousseau; great-great-nephews, Garrett and Quinn Hammer; great-great-niece, Gretl Rousseau.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Born in Manchester on December 21, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Grace (Hebert) Pratte Sr. She graduated from St. Marie High School in 1953 and Eastman Dental Institute of Oral Health in Rochester, NY in 1957.
After graduation, she had worked for several local dentists including James Langley DDS, Robert Miller DDS and John Sweeney DDS.
In 1967 she married Dr. Dan Body and together they ran a successful dental practice in Columbus, OH for many years.
In 1972, she returned home to Manchester and was employed as a dental hygienist by the State of NH for over 30 years.
Doris loved her family, dining out, antiquing, being outside and doing yard work.
Family members include her nieces, Lynne Hammer and husband Joe of Manchester, Cynthia Rousseau and her predeceased husband David of Manchester; nephews, Bryan Baker and Steven Baker; great-nephews, Joshua Rousseau, Barry Hammer and Adam Rousseau; great-great-nephews, Garrett and Quinn Hammer; great-great-niece, Gretl Rousseau.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2020.