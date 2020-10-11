To my Aunt Dot my memories reach so far back to when I was just a child our lives were so much simpler then or so it seemed. I recall countless Saturdays playing hopscotch or red light / green light with our cousins and family gatherings at Christmas and many others when I was little. You were my favorite and always there. Then life changed we got older began our families and somehow drifted apart there never seemed to be enough time..or so the excuse goes. Life just seems to get away from us all until moments in time like this cause us to stop and recall what's truly important in life, family. I love you Aunty Doris as much as I did staring up at you as a young child admiring my Aunty Dot always waiting to get the ok to spend the night at your house. I can see your grandchildren staring up at you feeling the same love and more I am sure of it. I am so sorry we have lost such a wonderful, kind, caring, hardworking and compassionate Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunty and friend. My heart is heavy with the thought of all those qualities in you we have lost. I know that you and all you are is being carried on within your children and their children. I am sending my thoughts and prayers to your family. "To Live In Hearts We Leave Behind, Is Not Wishimg you eternal peace in a better place Love Lori

Lori Vanderputten

Family