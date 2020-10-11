1/1
Doris C. Barton
1955 - 2020
Doris C. Barton, 65, of Manchester NH, passed away after a long illness on October 6th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on April 27th, 1955 to Arthur & Hazel (Farley) Kallenberg, and would later marry her best friend and partner of over 20 years, Gary Barton.

Doris was a lifelong resident of Manchester NH, where she raised a large and loving family who was the center of her world. Doris was always there for anyone in need, and has touched the lives of many throughout her life.

She will be remembered as a selfless, loving and caring wife, mother, Nana and friend to many. Doris loved being with those she loved, which was many, especially at the 'family camp' in Moultonborough where memories of her enjoying life will not be soon forgotten. Above all else, Doris adored her family immensely, and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Doris is survived by her husband Gary Barton; son Jim Pliakos and his wife Sarah; son Tucker Barton and his wife Jessica; son Steve Pliakos and his wife Heidi; daughter Katrina Blumberg and her husband Charlie; brother Michael Kallenberg; sisters Virginia Newell, Barbara Paquette & Linda Johnson; grandchildren Kaylie, Max, Rory, Aylah, Caleb, William, Alexis & Sophia; as well as many extended family members and friends.

A private service in celebration of Doris' life will be held at a later date.

In her memory, donations can be made to the Pink Fund.

To view Doris' online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Gary n family. Gary like you said to me 6 years ago if you need anything don't be shy. Oh n Jim n Doris shared they same birthday. April 27 . My thoughts n prayers are with you . Take care your neighbor
Lorraine Saindon Linehan
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
Such a sweet and caring girl. St Patrick's day memories. Having cornbeef and cabbage at Bobby's lunch with you made me a leprechaun. Thoughts,prayers and hugsGary and Family.
Danny Pouliot
Friend
October 10, 2020
To Doris's Family, I was so saddened to hear of her passing. I remember fondly all the good times the neighborhood kids had growing up. Doris was such a sweet person. May the wonderful memories you have carry you through this time of sorrow. She will be missed by many. May she rest in eternal peace.
Karen Snow Vincent
Friend
October 9, 2020
Katrina my heart just breaks for you reading this tragic news. I am so, so very sorry! You don't know me but I grew up with your Mom but haven't seen her for years. I know of you being a friend of your mother-in-law Linda. I clearly remember your Mom as a merry energetic little girl in the neighborhood. I am so very grateful for the both of you that she had the chance to see Sophia. Deepest heartfelt sympathy and warmest hugs. Also I would like to extend deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Eileen Sasso (Morey)
Acquaintance
October 9, 2020
To my Aunt Dot my memories reach so far back to when I was just a child our lives were so much simpler then or so it seemed. I recall countless Saturdays playing hopscotch or red light / green light with our cousins and family gatherings at Christmas and many others when I was little. You were my favorite and always there. Then life changed we got older began our families and somehow drifted apart there never seemed to be enough time..or so the excuse goes. Life just seems to get away from us all until moments in time like this cause us to stop and recall what's truly important in life, family. I love you Aunty Doris as much as I did staring up at you as a young child admiring my Aunty Dot always waiting to get the ok to spend the night at your house. I can see your grandchildren staring up at you feeling the same love and more I am sure of it. I am so sorry we have lost such a wonderful, kind, caring, hardworking and compassionate Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunty and friend. My heart is heavy with the thought of all those qualities in you we have lost. I know that you and all you are is being carried on within your children and their children. I am sending my thoughts and prayers to your family. "To Live In Hearts We Leave Behind, Is Not Wishimg you eternal peace in a better place Love Lori
Lori Vanderputten
Family
October 9, 2020
Doris was such a sweet Spirit. We were blessed to spend time with her. She will be missed by all of us here at the Doubletree Downtown.
Kim Roy
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Will miss you my dear friend. You were one of the kindest person that touched my life. I will always remember you with great fondness. Rest in peace.
Theresa Beauchain
Coworker
October 9, 2020
So Very Sorry Gary, Tucker and all of Doris's Family for your Loss. The News Saddens me, my Heart breaks for all of you. It was my Pleasure to know Doris and I will always have Fond Memories. Godspeed... Lisa and Jim Beidler
Lisa Beidler
Family Friend
October 9, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. It was a pleasure knowing you and your gentle soul. Enjoy your rest in in the bed that God made for you.
Doris Bussiere
Friend
