Doris C. Barton, 65, of Manchester NH, passed away after a long illness on October 6th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on April 27th, 1955 to Arthur & Hazel (Farley) Kallenberg, and would later marry her best friend and partner of over 20 years, Gary Barton.
Doris was a lifelong resident of Manchester NH, where she raised a large and loving family who was the center of her world. Doris was always there for anyone in need, and has touched the lives of many throughout her life.
She will be remembered as a selfless, loving and caring wife, mother, Nana and friend to many. Doris loved being with those she loved, which was many, especially at the 'family camp' in Moultonborough where memories of her enjoying life will not be soon forgotten. Above all else, Doris adored her family immensely, and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Doris is survived by her husband Gary Barton; son Jim Pliakos and his wife Sarah; son Tucker Barton and his wife Jessica; son Steve Pliakos and his wife Heidi; daughter Katrina Blumberg and her husband Charlie; brother Michael Kallenberg; sisters Virginia Newell, Barbara Paquette & Linda Johnson; grandchildren Kaylie, Max, Rory, Aylah, Caleb, William, Alexis & Sophia; as well as many extended family members and friends.
A private service in celebration of Doris' life will be held at a later date.
In her memory, donations can be made to the Pink Fund.
