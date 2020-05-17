Doris C. Bissonnette
1936 - 2020
Doris C. Bissonnette, 83, formerly of Manchester, died May 15, 2020 at All American Assisted Living in Londonderry after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on November 16, 1936 to Orien and Simone (Tremblay) Bissonnette. She graduated from St. Anthony High School and lived most of her life in Manchester.

Doris had worked as a bookkeeper with Four Brothers Auto Parts and as a loan manager with Bank of America. She also worked at City Fuel. She enjoyed creating with ceramics and traveling to Europe.

She was predeceased by her parents and four siblings, Richard A. Bissonnette, Monique Bissonnette, Robert L. Bissonnette and Richard O. Bissonnette.

The family includes three siblings, Constance Benoit and her husband, Donald, of Goffstown, Helene Paris and her husband, Donald, of Manchester and Claude Bissonnette and his wife, Sandy, of Auburn; five Godchildren, Joanne Benoit, Pauline Jones, Adam D.J. Benoit, Jason Paris and Claude Bissonnette; 15 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and great nephews .

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private encryptment will be at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
