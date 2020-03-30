NEW HAMPTON - Doris C. (LaBraney) Cate, 82, of New Hampton, died March 26, 2020, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Franklin on Aug. 14, 1937, she was the daughter of Lester and Emilia (Chandonoit) LaBraney.
She owned and operated a floral and plant shop for 20 years. Before retiring in 2013, Doris worked 19 years for N.E.W. Tech.
Doris was predeceased by her two brothers, Roland and Ronald LaBraney.
Family members include her husband, Larry Cate; her two daughters, Caryn and Debra; her son, Rick; her five grandchildren, Jess, Zac, Kelsey, Jake, and McKenzie; her two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Lester and Roger; and her sister, Shirley.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in Homeland Cemetery, Bristol, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, N.H. 03253
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 30, 2020