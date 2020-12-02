1/1
Doris C. Soucy
1946 - 2020
Doris C. Soucy, 74, went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. She resided at Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester and passed after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on February 6, 1946 to Romeo and Lucille (Gagnon) Soucy. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

Doris had worked at Catholic Medical Center for many years.

She was very spiritual and was dedicated to the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Doris was a very loving person. Everyone who knew her loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Paul R. Soucy.

She is survived by six siblings, Robert H. Soucy and his wife, Anne, of Hudson, Jean A. Soucy and his wife, Jeanne and Rita Soucy, all of Manchester, Denise Fanny and her husband, Ronald, of Hooksett, Armand R. Soucy and his wife, Connie, of Pembroke and Gerald Soucy and his partner, Cathy, of Milton; one aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence and to get updated information on a future service, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
