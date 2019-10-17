BEDFORD - Doris C. (Racette) Yankee, 95, of Bedford, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack.
Born in Manchester on June 24, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alice (Lemire) Racette. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Before retiring, she worked as a bookkeeper. She worked at W.F. Schonland. She also assisted in her husband's businesses for many years.
Family members include her two daughters, JoAnn Gallagher and her husband James of Merrimack, and Donna Laliberte and her husband James of Bedford; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Yankee; her son, James R. Yankee; and by a great-granddaughter, Kayla Laliberte.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019