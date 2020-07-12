Mrs. Doris Cotnoir, 89, of Allenstown, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Concord Hospital following a lengthy battle with Aplastic Anemia.
Born on May 18, 1931 in Sherbrooke, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Theophil and Aurore (Rouleau) Charest.
Doris worked for over 25 years as a greeter for Walmart in Hooksett until her retirement only a few months ago. She was proud to become an American Citizen in 1997 but never forgot her Canadian roots. She was a hard worker and could be found sewing and cooking in her down time.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvie Orman as well as four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Francine Kinney and her husband Dan of Epsom, Luc Cotnoir of Concord, Real Cotnoir and his wife Debra of Epsom and Anne Masten of Epsom; lifelong soulmate, Marcel Cotnoir, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.