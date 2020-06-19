Doris E. Audet
1931 - 2020
Doris E. Audet, 89, of Manchester, NH passed away on June 4, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Adrian Rousseau and Antonia (Leblanc) Rousseau. Doris was an altruistic, caring, one-of-a-kind woman that dedicated her life to caring for her family.

Doris will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend. Doris was predeceased by her husband Jean-Paul Audet and her daughter Diane Audet. Surviving family members include her son Dale Audet and his wife Carol, her son Marc Audet, her grandchildren, Melissa Isacoff, Selina Rienert and her husband Erin, Erik Francoeur, Braden Bournival and his wife Paula, Samara Audet-Fucarile and her wife Kristen, Stephen Audet and his wife Alex, Shane Audet; her great grandchildren Autumn Rienert, Luke Rienert, Aurora Rienert, Thayer Audet and Lily Audet.

SERVICES: There are no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial and tribute donations in Doris's name may be made to: Gastric Cancer Foundation at gastriccancer.org. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 19, 2020.
