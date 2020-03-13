Doris E. (Trott) Dubois, 95, of Manchester, died peacefully March 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 2, 1924, she was the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Hickey) Trott. She was raised by her grandmother, educated in the local school system and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Prior to her marriage, she had been employed by a Manchester area shoe manufacturer for several years.
Doris will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished time with family. Devoted to her Catholic faith, she was truly a caring friend to everyone she met.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Lionel Dubois in 1997. She was also predeceased by her brother, William H. Trott.
Family members include her daughter, Cathleen A. Hill and husband James of Hillsborough, NH; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Hill of Milford, NH and James Hill and wife Jamie of Dunbarton; 3 great-grandchildren, Brian, Parker and Alexander Hill; nephews, nieces and cousins.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Sunday from 2 to 4 pm, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel at 4 pm.
Burial will be private at the convenience of family.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 249 Canal St, Manchester, NH 03101.
Go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2020