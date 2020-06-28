Doris E. Duguay, 90, of Manchester, died on June 21, 2020 at Fairview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
She was born in Manchester on December 6, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Deliha St.Gelais. She was educated in Manchester and was a graduate of St. Georges. Doris worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Doris enjoyed bingo, and playing card games. She also loved to travel and see the world, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and friend.
Family includes one sister, Theresa Fournier of MA; two grandchildren, Karen L. Kazanowski of Hooksett, and Carl A. Duguay and wife Carrie of Weare; five great grandchildren, Hunter Eastman, Kaylee Kazanowski, Jacob Duguay, Kendra Kazanowski, and Noah Duguay. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth G. Duguay; and her son Kevin M. Duguay.
All services will be private to family and close friends only. Doris will be laid to rest with her husband and son in Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's name may be made to: American Lung Association. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.