Doris E. Duguay
1929 - 2020
Doris E. Duguay, 90, of Manchester, died on June 21, 2020 at Fairview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

She was born in Manchester on December 6, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Deliha St.Gelais. She was educated in Manchester and was a graduate of St. Georges. Doris worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Doris enjoyed bingo, and playing card games. She also loved to travel and see the world, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and friend.

Family includes one sister, Theresa Fournier of MA; two grandchildren, Karen L. Kazanowski of Hooksett, and Carl A. Duguay and wife Carrie of Weare; five great grandchildren, Hunter Eastman, Kaylee Kazanowski, Jacob Duguay, Kendra Kazanowski, and Noah Duguay. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth G. Duguay; and her son Kevin M. Duguay.

All services will be private to family and close friends only. Doris will be laid to rest with her husband and son in Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's name may be made to: American Lung Association. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Burial
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 25, 2020
My condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends. May her kind loving legacy carry on through you. She will be missed always and loved forever.
Lanette Goldbaugh
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
Oh Grams, I swear your with your resilience you were going to outlive all of us! I am going to miss you so much! I will cherish our memories; gardening, scat, bingo, learning how to play poker, ice cream, cookies, too many take outs from the Backroom, Wednesday dinners, and your delicious home cooking! Enjoy your time up in Heaven with Grandpa and Dad! See you on the other side, love you!
Karen Kazanowski
Grandchild
