Oh Grams, I swear your with your resilience you were going to outlive all of us! I am going to miss you so much! I will cherish our memories; gardening, scat, bingo, learning how to play poker, ice cream, cookies, too many take outs from the Backroom, Wednesday dinners, and your delicious home cooking! Enjoy your time up in Heaven with Grandpa and Dad! See you on the other side, love you!

Karen Kazanowski

Grandchild