Born in Manchester on February 18, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Angeline (Vanasse) Gauthier. She was educated in the local school system.



Prior to retirement, she had worked as a presser for both Tam O'Shanter and Pandora Mills for many years.



Doris loved to ballroom dance, especially at the Sweeney Post on Saturday nights. She was a member of the Hi Hopes and the American Legion Post 79 Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing cards and spending summers at Hampton Beach with her mother and sister and an occasional trip to the local casinos. As a devout Catholic, she cherished her visits and quiet prayer moments at the Monastery of the Precious Blood and her home parish of St. Pius X.



Doris was predeceased by her husband Roger A. Pinard in 2006. Her sister, Cancia (Candy) Martel in 2001 and her brother William Gauthier in 2006.



Family members include her niece and caretaker, Denise C. Martel-Bastien and husband Gerry of Manchester; her nephew and caretaker, Robert W. Martel and wife Lisa of Candia; a sister-in-law, Jackie Pinard of Bedford; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the area.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Wednesday from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff and volunteers at the Merrimack Community Hospice House and Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care they showed to their loving aunt Doris. The family also request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Doris Pinard's memory to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.



