MANCHESTER - Doris I. (Fortier) Compagna, 90, of Manchester, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center in Manchester.
Doris was born on July 8, 1929 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Alfred and Cora (Martel) Fortier. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester where she attended St. Marie's Catholic School.
She retired from Catholic Medical Center (CMC) in 1998 after 30 years of service.
She was a devoted mother, memere, great-memere, sister, aunt and friend.
Doris enjoyed making her famous chocolate cream pie, chocolate chip cookies, Canadian pork pie, making silk floral wreaths and floral arrangements, gardening and playing Solitaire. Those hobbies, however, took a back seat to cheering on her beloved Red Sox. She enjoyed attending the Easterseals, William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center and the Mayor's luncheon annually. She was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, above all else and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. Doris was deeply devoted to her faith and love of the Lord Jesus. She was a long-time parishioner of Ste. Marie Parish. She will be remembered for her smile and her love of life. Doris will be best remembered for her great sense of humor and quick wit.
She was predeceased by her parents, one grandchild, Sara Fowler, two brothers Herve Fortier and Robert Fortier; one sister Lucienne Roberge.
Members of her family include her five children and their spouses, Robert and Cathy Compagna of Greenland, Pauline and Robert Charest, Sr. of Carroll, David and Kim Compagna of Lexington, SC, Arleen and Greg Peterson of Manchester and James Compagna of New Durham; 11 grandchildren; Robert Charest Jr., Steven Charest, Heather Lamothe, Kenneth Compagna, Keith Compagna, Thomas Charest, Tatum Trudel, Sean Langton, Amy Tull, Aaron Hastings, Adam Hastings and their spouses. 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters Simone Larochelle of Manchester, Terry Grenier of Manchester and one brother Normand Fortier and his wife Phylis of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend a great deal of thanks to Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, NH to the Nurses, LNA's, Housekeeping, Kitchen, Activities and Administration Staff, too many to name, for the incredible care given to Doris. Also, to the Easter Seals New Hampshire in Manchester, NH.
All services are private to the family due to current restrictions.
Doris will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. https://alz.org/, or a charity of your choice.
To leave a message of condolence, write a tribute or share a memory, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Doris was born on July 8, 1929 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Alfred and Cora (Martel) Fortier. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester where she attended St. Marie's Catholic School.
She retired from Catholic Medical Center (CMC) in 1998 after 30 years of service.
She was a devoted mother, memere, great-memere, sister, aunt and friend.
Doris enjoyed making her famous chocolate cream pie, chocolate chip cookies, Canadian pork pie, making silk floral wreaths and floral arrangements, gardening and playing Solitaire. Those hobbies, however, took a back seat to cheering on her beloved Red Sox. She enjoyed attending the Easterseals, William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center and the Mayor's luncheon annually. She was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, above all else and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. Doris was deeply devoted to her faith and love of the Lord Jesus. She was a long-time parishioner of Ste. Marie Parish. She will be remembered for her smile and her love of life. Doris will be best remembered for her great sense of humor and quick wit.
She was predeceased by her parents, one grandchild, Sara Fowler, two brothers Herve Fortier and Robert Fortier; one sister Lucienne Roberge.
Members of her family include her five children and their spouses, Robert and Cathy Compagna of Greenland, Pauline and Robert Charest, Sr. of Carroll, David and Kim Compagna of Lexington, SC, Arleen and Greg Peterson of Manchester and James Compagna of New Durham; 11 grandchildren; Robert Charest Jr., Steven Charest, Heather Lamothe, Kenneth Compagna, Keith Compagna, Thomas Charest, Tatum Trudel, Sean Langton, Amy Tull, Aaron Hastings, Adam Hastings and their spouses. 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters Simone Larochelle of Manchester, Terry Grenier of Manchester and one brother Normand Fortier and his wife Phylis of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend a great deal of thanks to Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, NH to the Nurses, LNA's, Housekeeping, Kitchen, Activities and Administration Staff, too many to name, for the incredible care given to Doris. Also, to the Easter Seals New Hampshire in Manchester, NH.
All services are private to the family due to current restrictions.
Doris will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. https://alz.org/, or a charity of your choice.
To leave a message of condolence, write a tribute or share a memory, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.