Doris L. Kelly (1940 - 2019)
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Cindy Corliss
  • "Dear Kelly family, You know how much I love Doris and she..."
    - Barbara Brawley
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Kelly family. Doris was a very..."
    - Roberta Bellemare
  • "Dear Tom and Family, Your Doris was a wonderful, warm,..."
    - Diane (Cote) Lavoie
  • "Dear Tom and family, so sorry to hear of Doris passing. ..."
    - Diane Steele
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Candia Road
Manchester, NH
Burial
Following Services
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Doris L. Kelly, 79, of Manchester, died May 14, 2019, after a brief period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on Feb. 13, 1940, she was the daughter of Donat and Simonne (Cote) Demers. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

She graduated from St. Marie High School.

Doris was employed with Star Market, Allegro's Supermarket, and Associated Grocers of New England.

Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church where she was active in the Consolers Bereavement Group as well as many church events. Dedicated to the rosary, she was a member of the Women of Mary.

Doris enjoyed walking, bowling, and going to the gym. She volunteered her time with the Elliot Hospital. Above all else, she loved being a caring and doting wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Known for her outgoing and competitive personality, sharp wit, and sense of humor, Doris reveled in bringing a laugh and smile to those around her. Her kind, devoted, and caring disposition served as an example to many. She has left a treasured legacy to all who knew and loved her.

Family members include her beloved husband of 59 years, Thomas J. Kelly III; three sons, Paul Kelly and his wife, Susan, of Bedford, Michael Kelly and his wife, Janine, of Bow, and Thomas John Kelly and his wife, Janice, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Erica, Devin, and Kyran; one great-grandson, Danny; three sisters, Lucille LaFlamme of Londonderry, Elaine Lefebvre of Epping, and Suzanne Solloway of Florida; and nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

The funeral is Tuesday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester.

Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to All Things Kabuki, 5155 E. Capon Circle, Wasilla, Alaska 99654 or via PayPal: [email protected] EIN: 47-5441487 501c3 tax number for write off.

For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 16, 2019
