Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Saint Pius X Church Candia Road Manchester , NH Burial Following Services New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH

MANCHESTER - Doris L. Kelly, 79, of Manchester, died May 14, 2019, after a brief period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Feb. 13, 1940, she was the daughter of Donat and Simonne (Cote) Demers. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



She graduated from St. Marie High School.



Doris was employed with Star Market, Allegro's Supermarket, and Associated Grocers of New England.



Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church where she was active in the Consolers Bereavement Group as well as many church events. Dedicated to the rosary, she was a member of the Women of Mary.



Doris enjoyed walking, bowling, and going to the gym. She volunteered her time with the Elliot Hospital. Above all else, she loved being a caring and doting wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



Known for her outgoing and competitive personality, sharp wit, and sense of humor, Doris reveled in bringing a laugh and smile to those around her. Her kind, devoted, and caring disposition served as an example to many. She has left a treasured legacy to all who knew and loved her.



Family members include her beloved husband of 59 years, Thomas J. Kelly III; three sons, Paul Kelly and his wife, Susan, of Bedford, Michael Kelly and his wife, Janine, of Bow, and Thomas John Kelly and his wife, Janice, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Erica, Devin, and Kyran; one great-grandson, Danny; three sisters, Lucille LaFlamme of Londonderry, Elaine Lefebvre of Epping, and Suzanne Solloway of Florida; and nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Tuesday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester.



Burial will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to All Things Kabuki, 5155 E. Capon Circle, Wasilla, Alaska 99654 or via PayPal:



For more information, visit:







