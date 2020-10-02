1/1
Doris Lucette Simard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Dottie" Lucette Simard of Valrico, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after suffering from a brief illness. Doris was born on January 29, 1939 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Doris was a fiercely independent woman of many talents and interests. Among them, her greatest joys were tennis, sewing, swimming, gardening, and driving around in her beloved 2015 Anniversary Edition Ford Thunderbird. She always lived life to fullest and made every second count. She will be remembered for her strong-will, her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. Everyone always knew when Doris was in their presence. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Yvonne Tremblay; by her brother, Rev. Jean Tremblay; by her brother, Ernest Tremblay Jr.; by her sister, Sister Lorraine Tremblay, CSC; by her sister, Sister Pauline Tremblay, CSC; and by her sister, Sister Irene Tremblay, CSC.

Doris leaves behind her children, Steven (Bernadette) Simard, Ann-Margaret (Jeff) Young; grandchildren, Olivia Simard, Sophia Simard, Adam (Elizabeth) Young, Austin Young, Savannah Johnson, Blake Johnson; great-granddaughter, Halle Young; her sisters, Therese Turner, Sister Cecile Tremblay, CSC; her brother, Marcel (Sylvia) Tremblay; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest among the angels in the Remembrance Garden at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Riverview, FL. Feel free to visit Doris at her final resting place any time after October 9th, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved