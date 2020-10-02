Doris "Dottie" Lucette Simard of Valrico, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after suffering from a brief illness. Doris was born on January 29, 1939 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Doris was a fiercely independent woman of many talents and interests. Among them, her greatest joys were tennis, sewing, swimming, gardening, and driving around in her beloved 2015 Anniversary Edition Ford Thunderbird. She always lived life to fullest and made every second count. She will be remembered for her strong-will, her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. Everyone always knew when Doris was in their presence. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Yvonne Tremblay; by her brother, Rev. Jean Tremblay; by her brother, Ernest Tremblay Jr.; by her sister, Sister Lorraine Tremblay, CSC; by her sister, Sister Pauline Tremblay, CSC; and by her sister, Sister Irene Tremblay, CSC.



Doris leaves behind her children, Steven (Bernadette) Simard, Ann-Margaret (Jeff) Young; grandchildren, Olivia Simard, Sophia Simard, Adam (Elizabeth) Young, Austin Young, Savannah Johnson, Blake Johnson; great-granddaughter, Halle Young; her sisters, Therese Turner, Sister Cecile Tremblay, CSC; her brother, Marcel (Sylvia) Tremblay; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.



In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest among the angels in the Remembrance Garden at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Riverview, FL. Feel free to visit Doris at her final resting place any time after October 9th, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store