Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-5777
Service
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Pius X Church
575 Candia Road
Manchester , NH
Service
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
575 Candia Road
Manchester , NH

LITCHFIELD - Doris McMahon DeYoung, age 65, passed away at her home on January 18, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. A daughter of the late Onil and Rita McMahon, she was raised in Hooksett, NH.



An adventurous soul, Doris moved to Florida in 1981 where she enjoyed the sunshine and beaches until 2001. She met Rich DeYoung, a NH resident, on a blind date in Florida and moved back to NH; they married on April 5, 2003.



Doris was known for her infectious joie de vivre and brought joy to everyone around her; to know her was to love her. She was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan who was well known in the racing circuit.



Doris leaves behind her husband Rich, her son Jason Hambrecht and husband Bryan Henry of Sunnyvale, CA; step-daughters Kelly Buteau and husband Joe of Goffstown and Sue Gaudet and husband Brad of Mason, grandchildren Braydon and Sonny. Also left behind are siblings Albert McMahon and wife Phyllis, John McMahon and wife Alison, both of Manchester, Richard McMahon and wife Denise of Goffstown, and Joanne Hollen and husband Joe of Weare; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



SERVICES: Friends and family may gather at St. Pius X Parish at 575 Candia Road, Manchester, NH on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 am. A Catholic service will follow at 10:30 am.



To view Doris' Online Tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



