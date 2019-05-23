Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris McClintock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Doris (Cooper) McClintock, 97, passed away May 20, 2019, in The Harbors, Bedford. Our Auntie Doris was holding the hand of a hospice worker when she took her last breath.



Doris was the youngest of five children raised in Lincoln with their parents, Maude and Leslie Cooper. All five children graduated from the University of New Hampshire: Bradley, Paul, Bernice and Esther.



She lived in Concord, Andover, Goffstown and Bedford.



Doris played basketball in high school and college, and that is where she earned her nickname, "Wildcat Cooper."



She taught physical education and coached the junior high school basketball team for the Concord school district.



Doris biked with the Concord YMCA Bike Club until her 90th birthday, cross-country skied and hiked the White Mountains for decades.



She volunteered for many organizations. Lastly, she was the "Greeter and Security" for the Thrift Shop at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester.



She is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd McClintock, and her daughter, April Clarke Limber.



To her many friends, nieces, and nephews, and their children, Doris will always be remembered for her generosity, and as the aunt who brought hula hoops, bats and balls to family reunions.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Doris Cooper McClintock Memorial Fund, 127 Montelona Road, Goffstown, N.H. 03045. This fund will be distributed to several of her favorite non-profit organizations including animal rescue shelters.



At her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial. Her ashes will be placed in her gravesite next to her daughter, April.

