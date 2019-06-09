Doris Myers, 94, of Goffstown died at her home on June 5, 2019 following a period of declining health. Doris was born in Manchester on March 3, 1925 the daughter of Joseph Beaulieu and Agnes (Blondeau) Beaulieu. Doris grew up and attended schools in Manchester. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Chateau Restaurant. Following her retirement, Doris enjoyed wintering in Hollywood, FL. She loved animals, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. Doris is survived by her children; Linda J. Molderez and her husband Arthur of Bedford, Donna L. Way and her husband Mark of Manchester, Lou Ann Pinard and her husband Ken of Goffstown and Robert R. Myers of Goffstown. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren; Jason, Ryan and Tyler Way and Stephanie and Jessie Myers, as well as her great grandchildren and her sister Georgette Marier of Manchester.
Doris was predeceased by her loving husband, Ray Myers who died in 1985, her two sisters; Gertrude Daneault and Simone Faucher and her longtime companion Kenneth Wakefield. Doris' family would like to extend a special thank you to Roberta Foye of the Moore Center for the excellent care and devotion she provided to their mother and to the nursing staff at Manchester VNA. Services are private for family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, www.manchesteranimalshelter.org, or by mail, 490 Dunbarton Rd, Manchester, NH 03102. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on June 9, 2019