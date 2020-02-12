MANCHESTER - Doris "Sally" (Jameson) Perron, 84, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Hooksett on March 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Celine (Forcier) and Howard Jameson. She was one of eight children growing up on her parents' farm in Hooksett.
She attended Hooksett Village Elementary School and graduated from Pembroke Academy. In 1962, Sally met and married Donald Robert Perron who predeceased her in 2002.
Sally worked 20 years for Lechmere.
Family members include her daughter, Dawn Marie Perron; three sisters, Joanne, Marie and Patsy; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her three brothers, Herbert, Wayne, and Donald "Joe," and her sister, Lillian Lafond.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, South Elm Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.
The family would like to thank the staff of Visiting Nurses Association Hospice of Manchester and Southern NH Inc. for their care and compassion, and ask that memorial donations be made to VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., #4, Manchester, N.H. 03109. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020