Doris R. Guimond, 92, of Manchester, NH, died June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on November 28, 1927, she was the daughter of John and Regina (Boufford) Faucher. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Doris graduated from Saint Joseph High School, Class of 1945.
In her early years, she was employed with New England Telephone Company. Afterwards, she worked at David Electronics and retired from Modutec Inc.
Devoted to her faith, Doris was a longtime communicant of Saint Anthony Church. Afterwards, she was a member of Saint Pius X Church.
Doris will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways. Her family was a source of great joy to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.
Family members include her beloved husband, Francis G. Guimond; a son, Richard Guimond and his wife, Diana, of Blairsville GA; three daughters, Denise Ploude, and her husband, Donald, of Summerfield, FL, Susan Webber and her husband, John, of Epping, and Donna Fitzpatrick and her husband, Brian, of Hooksett; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Lionel, Edgar, and Fernand Faucher.
A private family service was held at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
Burial took place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.