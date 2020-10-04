Doris (Montcalm) Savoie, 95, of Manchester, died September 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Quebec, Canada on December 17, 1924, she was the daughter of Delmas and Honorise (Chevrette) Montcalm. She moved to Manchester at a young age and graduated from Manchester West High School.
A dedicated homemaker, Doris also worked in various office and retail positions over the years. In later years, she devoted more than 20 years as a volunteer at Catholic Medical Center. Doris was an accomplished pianist. Among her other passions were dancing with her husband, family vacations and cats (most recently her "granddaughter" Maria.)
She was a longtime dedicated communicant of Sacred Heart Parish.
She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Robert H. Savoie in 2018.
Family members include her daughter, Diane Savoie of Manchester; her son, Normand Savoie and husband William Adams III of Mt. Vernon, NY.
