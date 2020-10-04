Diane and Family, As you know I met you and your mom painting your house and she made it clear that she was the boss and she knew what she wanted and how she wanted it done, I fell in love with her right then and there, and of course that smile . The best thing about being self employed and a contractor is all the people I get to meet and I am blessed and thankful I got to meet Doris and I will always remember her and she will always have a place in my heart. Your friend,Dennis

Dennis Demingway Demingway

Friend