Doris (Montcalm) Savoie
1924 - 2020
Share
Doris (Montcalm) Savoie, 95, of Manchester, died September 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quebec, Canada on December 17, 1924, she was the daughter of Delmas and Honorise (Chevrette) Montcalm. She moved to Manchester at a young age and graduated from Manchester West High School.

A dedicated homemaker, Doris also worked in various office and retail positions over the years. In later years, she devoted more than 20 years as a volunteer at Catholic Medical Center. Doris was an accomplished pianist. Among her other passions were dancing with her husband, family vacations and cats (most recently her "granddaughter" Maria.)

She was a longtime dedicated communicant of Sacred Heart Parish.

She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Robert H. Savoie in 2018.

Family members include her daughter, Diane Savoie of Manchester; her son, Normand Savoie and husband William Adams III of Mt. Vernon, NY.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246, or to support Mount Vernon Star Scholars at www.mountvernonstarscholars.org.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 2, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I remember your mother as being soft-spoken, kind, and friendly. I thought of her as an Aunt rather than just a friend of my parents. I pray that the Lord would comfort you with His love and His peace.
Phyllis Morneau
Friend
October 2, 2020
Diane and Normand, I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. Your mom & dad and your family were so close to mine over the years. I have many fond memories visting your home when I was a child. She has been reunited with your dad as my parents were this year. Your mom's date of death was exactly one year after my dad's. May God comfort you with His peace at this difficult time.
Sharon Labrie
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
Diane and Family, As you know I met you and your mom painting your house and she made it clear that she was the boss and she knew what she wanted and how she wanted it done, I fell in love with her right then and there, and of course that smile . The best thing about being self employed and a contractor is all the people I get to meet and I am blessed and thankful I got to meet Doris and I will always remember her and she will always have a place in my heart. Your friend,Dennis
Dennis Demingway Demingway
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
