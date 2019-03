Doris Costakis, age 86, passed away in the comfort of her own home on February 25, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, George. She was the loving mother of Jim (Maggie), Karen (Chip) Nemesi, Susan (Mike) Marowske, Marianne, and Drew (Jeannie). Doris (Rani) was the proud grandmother of Alex (Tim), Chrissie, Austin, Laura (Joe), Allie (Matt), Stephen(Cory), Lauren, Kelsey (Chris), John (JoJo), Jane (Tony), Ellie, and Nick; and great-grandmother to Claire, Nolan, Eli, Miles, Luke, Xander, Emma, and Faith.Doris's first love was spending time with her family. She kept a spectacular garden at her home of 53 years, which was the hub of family gatherings. She filled her home with her famous nutcracker collection, and her exquisite needlework is featured throughout. She was a mentor and friend to many, especially within her garden and needlework clubs.Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.