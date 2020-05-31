Our beloved Doris T. Labrie, of Manchester, departed her earthly life of 96 years on the morning of May 27, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. As a woman who possessed a strong abiding faith, she was well prepared to greet Jesus when He welcomed her to her eternal home.
Born in Manchester on September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of Arthur and Rose (McNeil) Hebert. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She attended St. George's Grammar School and graduated from St. George's High School in 1943. Doris worked at E.M. Chase furniture store and New England Beauty Supply in the office. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Catholic Medical Center and the Manchester Soup Kitchen.
Doris was an avid square dancer in her younger years. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and a past member of the Community of Living Waters of Ste. Marie Parish. Doris devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. Her biggest joy was celebrating 71 years of marriage to her husband, Aime M. Labrie, the love of her life, who predeceased her in 2019. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be deeply missed.
Doris is survived by her three daughters, Jeannine Paquin and her husband Robert, of Melbourne, Fla., Phyllis Morneau and her husband Richard, of White House, Tenn., and Sharon Labrie, of Manchester, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Michele Carrier and her husband Rod, Melissa Heiser and her husband Keith, Mark Paquin and his significant other Stephanie, Richard Morneau and his wife Tina, Greg Morneau and his wife Emily, Caroline Morneau, and Jesse Morneau; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Jessica, Alexis, Elisabeth, Hannah, Nathan, Alec, Anna, Quinton, Jaden, Tyler, and Rylie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a brother Renaud and a sister Jeannine who died as infants.
Her family is very grateful to the staff of nurses and nurse's assistants at the Courville of Manchester, who took wonderful care of Doris for more than eight months and became her second family.
Services: Due to current circumstances, a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Doris will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Born in Manchester on September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of Arthur and Rose (McNeil) Hebert. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She attended St. George's Grammar School and graduated from St. George's High School in 1943. Doris worked at E.M. Chase furniture store and New England Beauty Supply in the office. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Catholic Medical Center and the Manchester Soup Kitchen.
Doris was an avid square dancer in her younger years. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and a past member of the Community of Living Waters of Ste. Marie Parish. Doris devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. Her biggest joy was celebrating 71 years of marriage to her husband, Aime M. Labrie, the love of her life, who predeceased her in 2019. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be deeply missed.
Doris is survived by her three daughters, Jeannine Paquin and her husband Robert, of Melbourne, Fla., Phyllis Morneau and her husband Richard, of White House, Tenn., and Sharon Labrie, of Manchester, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Michele Carrier and her husband Rod, Melissa Heiser and her husband Keith, Mark Paquin and his significant other Stephanie, Richard Morneau and his wife Tina, Greg Morneau and his wife Emily, Caroline Morneau, and Jesse Morneau; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Jessica, Alexis, Elisabeth, Hannah, Nathan, Alec, Anna, Quinton, Jaden, Tyler, and Rylie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a brother Renaud and a sister Jeannine who died as infants.
Her family is very grateful to the staff of nurses and nurse's assistants at the Courville of Manchester, who took wonderful care of Doris for more than eight months and became her second family.
Services: Due to current circumstances, a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Doris will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.