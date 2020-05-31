Doris T. Labrie
1923 - 2020
Our beloved Doris T. Labrie, of Manchester, departed her earthly life of 96 years on the morning of May 27, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. As a woman who possessed a strong abiding faith, she was well prepared to greet Jesus when He welcomed her to her eternal home.

Born in Manchester on September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of Arthur and Rose (McNeil) Hebert. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

She attended St. George's Grammar School and graduated from St. George's High School in 1943. Doris worked at E.M. Chase furniture store and New England Beauty Supply in the office. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Catholic Medical Center and the Manchester Soup Kitchen.

Doris was an avid square dancer in her younger years. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and a past member of the Community of Living Waters of Ste. Marie Parish. Doris devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. Her biggest joy was celebrating 71 years of marriage to her husband, Aime M. Labrie, the love of her life, who predeceased her in 2019. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be deeply missed.

Doris is survived by her three daughters, Jeannine Paquin and her husband Robert, of Melbourne, Fla., Phyllis Morneau and her husband Richard, of White House, Tenn., and Sharon Labrie, of Manchester, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Michele Carrier and her husband Rod, Melissa Heiser and her husband Keith, Mark Paquin and his significant other Stephanie, Richard Morneau and his wife Tina, Greg Morneau and his wife Emily, Caroline Morneau, and Jesse Morneau; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Jessica, Alexis, Elisabeth, Hannah, Nathan, Alec, Anna, Quinton, Jaden, Tyler, and Rylie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a brother Renaud and a sister Jeannine who died as infants.

Her family is very grateful to the staff of nurses and nurse's assistants at the Courville of Manchester, who took wonderful care of Doris for more than eight months and became her second family.

Services: Due to current circumstances, a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Doris will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for not only giving me life but showing me how to live it. Your love and devotion for each other and for our family truly inspires me to do the same in my life. Love you both always - Phyllis ❤
Phyllis Morneau
Daughter
May 30, 2020
We the members of Come Follow Me Connect Group and friend of Sharon are thankful for the blessed life of Doris and have been keeping her and Sharon and the family in our prayers at your loss but heaven's gain by the sure hope we have in Jesus. Amen.
Dick Kiernan
Family Friend
May 29, 2020
Gentle, loving, faithful, strong are just some of the words that come to mind thinking of my Memere. We miss you but know you are in a much better place, home with the Lord and with Pepere. We will see you again soon.
Love you!
Rich, Tina, Ryan, Elisabeth, Hannah and Nathan Morneau
Richard Morneau
Family
May 29, 2020
Sharon and family, my prayers are with you in this deep loss of your mom. She lived a long and well lived life. May she enjoy being reunited with the love of her life, and her infant siblings.
Amanda Huot
Friend
