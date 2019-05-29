Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Sue) Valliere. View Sign Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mayhew Funeral Home Reservoir Rd and Rt 3 Meredith , NH View Map Service 1:00 PM St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church RT 25 Meredith , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MEREDITH - Doris B. "Sue" Valliere, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday May 24, 2019, at home in Meredith.



Born Nov. 13, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bernarr and Doris (Bailey) Bolton. She was also predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Robert P. "Bob" Valliere of Meredith.



Sue attended the one-room schoolhouse on Moultonborough Neck, Meredith High School, and the University of New Hampshire.



Childhood summers were spent at Camp Iroquois in Moultonborough.



After college, she was a homemaker who was active in the Meredith Lions Club; St. Charles Catholic Church; the Meredith Women's Bowling League; the Belknap Mill Quilter's Guild; and the Country Village Quilter's Guild.



Sue was presented with the Lions Club Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 1998 and a Progressive Melvin Jones this month, designed the Lions District 44-H trading pins for 1985 through 1988, and received the Meredith Lions Club Distinguished Service Award in 2000.



She and Bob spent a lifetime in service to the community of Meredith, receiving the Meredith Chamber of Commerce Citizenship Award in 2000. She designed the Meredith Bicentennial Logo in 1968. With her longtime friend, Joan Royea, Sue spent many years designing, quilting, and raffling quilts to raise funds for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.



Family members include her six children, James "J. Fred" Valliere of Schwarzenbach, Germany, Elizabeth "Betty" Valliere of North Ft. Myers, Fla., Marie Valliere and Antoinette "Toni" Olden of Meredith, Jeanette Valliere of Knoxville, Tenn., and Thomas "Sudsy" Valliere of Bristol; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home on Reservoir Road and Route 3 in Meredith.



Services are planned for Monday, June 3, at 1 p.m. from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Route 25, Meredith. A graveside service will follow in Middle Neck Cemetery on Moultonborough Neck.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

