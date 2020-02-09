Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea E. (Atkinson) Georgeoplous. View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Homes Main St Townsend , DE 19734 (302)-378-3410 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 406 Main Street Odessa , DE View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 406 Main Street Odessa , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothea Eleanor Georgeoplous, age 97, of Townsend, Del., formerly of Raymond, N.H., passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020.



Dorothea was born on Feb. 17, 1922, in Lynn, Mass., to Carl H. Atkinson and Bessie Martin. She was a graduate of Lynn English High School in 1939. In 1941 she was married to the late Harold J. Pollard and she began her lifelong journey as a mother of five, grandmother to 12, great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of three. Her love of her family was apparent to all who knew her.



In 1973, Dorothea and her second husband, the late Steven Georgeoplous, moved to New Hampshire to enjoy the slower pace of small-town New England. There, she became very active with her church, quilt guild and doing volunteer work. She taught basic sewing skills to women in the New Hampshire prison system, knitting and quilting for various charitable groups and reading to first- and second-grade students at the local schools. Dorothea's favorite pastime was being with her children, grandchildren and then the fourth and fifth generation of babies.



She loved to travel with her husband, and after he passed away, her traveling companion was her oldest grandchild, who accompanied her to Ireland, Greece, Italy, and Bermuda. Later, she cruised and toured several areas of eastern United States with her son Tom and his wife Jan.



She enjoyed her last three years living in Legacy in Townsend, Del., where she made many new friends in her community and became a member of St. Paul's UMC. She especially enjoyed working with the folks affiliated with the "Quilts of Valor" and donated two handmade quilt tops which were completed and donated to two retired veterans of the United States Military.



Dorothea was predeceased by two daughters, Janet E. Sandel and Sharon J. Crower, and a grandson, Joshua R. Pickett.



Dorothea will be greatly missed by her very large and much-loved family and by her many friends. She leaves two sons, Thomas K. Pollard and James W. Pollard, both of Delaware, one daughter, Gail M. Besaw of South Carolina, two stepsons, Steven W. Georgeoplous and David A. Georgeoplous, both of N.H. She also leaves two sisters, Marjorie V. Middleton of Texas and Janice M. Boudreau of Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 406 Main Street, Odessa, Del., followed by a service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon in the church fellowship hall following the service. Burial will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn, Mass., at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Quilts of Valor" c/o Tina Cella, 440 Glenturret Way, Townsend, DE 19734.



