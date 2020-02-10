Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Dorothy A. (Mitchell) Gagnon, 79, of Candia, died Feb. 8, 2020, in her home after a lengthy period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on May 26, 1940, she was the daughter of Les and Ethel (Moffette) Mitchell. She lived most of her life in Candia.



She graduated from Manchester High School Central.



Dorothy worked many years for New Hampshire Fire Insurance Co. and Raytheon, both in Manchester.



She was a communicant of the former St. Paul Church in Candia.



Dorothy enjoyed crafts, bowling and camping and will be remembered as a beautiful and giving lady.



She was predeceased by four siblings, Francis Mitchell, Roger Mitchell, Dale Mitchell and Helen Stanford.



Family members include her husband, Donald F. Gagnon of Candia; a son, Alan Gagnon and life partner, Patty Murray, of Roscommon, Mich.; a grandson, Joey Tuey and wife, Jennifer, of Manchester; two great- grandchildren, Trinity and Aiden; six siblings, Patricia Mitchell of Candia, Lillian Gilbert of Derry, Robert Mitchell of Franklin, Durena McCormick of Georgia, and Arlene Plourde and Donald Mitchell both of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. from St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.



Memorial donations may be made to CHaD and mailed to D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, N.H. 03756-0001.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



