Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 14 Elm St. Manchester , NH Committal Mt. Calvary Cemetery 474 Goffstown Rd Manchester , NH

Dorothy A. (Cleveland) Gelinas, 95, of Manchester, died October 18, 2019 at her home, after a brief illness, surrounded by her adoring family.



She was born in Hooksett on June 9, 1924 to Chester and Lucienne (Beauchemin) Cleveland. She lived in Manchester for most of her life and wintered in Holiday, FL for many years.



During World War II, she served in the U.S. Army as a surgical technician at Thayer General Hospital, Nashville, TN and was honorably discharged at the rank of Technician 5 th Grade.



Dorothy worked as a waitress at the Puritan Tea Room, 88 Restaurant, The Chateau, and the Hilton Hotel. In addition to working at the Winthrop Spinning Company she also worked for the Manchester School District.



In her younger years, she was a United Service Organization (USO) dancer. She had also been a Cub Scout and Girl Scout troop leader. Dorothy was a faithful parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church and a member of the bereavement team. She was known to be an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.



Dorothy loved to travel and found beauty in nature enjoying the outdoors including camping, hiking, gardening, ice skating, as well as the nightly entertainment at the Hampton Beach Sea Shell Stage.



She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Andre A. Gelinas in 2009 and by four siblings, Paul Cleveland, Bernard Maloney, Roger Maloney and Shirley Maloney.



The family includes six children, Denise Gelinas, Donald Gelinas and wife, Janice, Daniel Gelinas, Diane Hogan and husband, Timothy, Doris Dionne and husband, Marc and Doreen Micali and husband, Peter; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Pauline Labrie, Joanne Arsenault, Robert Maloney; and many nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed hosting holidays and family gatherings. The doors to her home were always open as were the arms of her gentle embraces.



The family wishes to thank the staffs of VNA Hospice and the Elliot Hospital for the loving care they provided to Dorothy.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 166 So. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



