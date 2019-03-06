Dorothy A. Smith, 91, of Peterborough, NH died peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough after a period of failing health.
Dorothy was born in Providence, RI on April 2, 1927, daughter of the late George and Mary (Galligan) Smith. She was raised and educated in Providence and later earned her master's degree in Liturgical Music in Rensselaer, NY and her Doctorate in English Literature from New York University.
She was an accomplished musician and had played in several local churches throughout the Monadnock Region. She had taught at both Franklin Pierce University and at Keene State College prior to retiring and settling in Peterborough.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Cynthia Pearl and her family from Los Gatos, CA; her brother, Rev. Richard A. Smith of Jaffrey, NH, and by many close friends.
Abiding by her wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH, concelebrated by her brother, Rev. Richard A. Smith and Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish. Burial will be in the Spring at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019