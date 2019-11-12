MILFORD - Dorothy A. "Dot" Wood, 92, of Milford, died Nov. 8, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on April 30, 1927, she was the daughter of T. Everett and Dorothy B. (Arnold) Van Iderstine.
Raised and educated in Somerville, Mass., she graduated from Somerville High School in 1945. In 1949, she earned a bachelor's degree from Boston University.
Dot lived in Milford for the past year and formerly made her home in Lyndeborough for 30 years, Wilton for 20 years and Concord for four years.
She was a member of the Lyndeborough Planning Board for several years while living there and a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton.
Dot was a home economics/extension educator for the Hillsborough County Extension Service in Milford for more than 20 years. During that time, Dot also served on the Elderly Abuse and Neglect Task Force and as the clothing specialist for the state of New Hampshire. In 1987, she received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Home Economics.
She was an expert seamstress and an accomplished cook. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, traveling and reading.
Dot was predeceased by her husband, Eugene J. "Jack" Wood Jr.; her son, Robert Jackson Wood; and longtime companion, Charles "Andy" Anderson.
Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and James Tuttle of Wilton, and Diane and George "Ed" Allen of Henniker; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Second Congregational Church, 10 Gregg St., Wilton. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Lyndeborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2019