Dorothy Blais

PEMBROKE - Dorothy E. ("Dot") (Rondeau) Blais, 89 of Pembroke passed away at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on April 2, 2020.
In 2016, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Royal A. Blais.
Dot is survived by her sister, Simone (Rondeau) Langford of Manchester, four children: Jacqueline Bodi and husband Dale of Hampton; Jocelyn Carlucci and husband Dana of Suncook; Jill Drouin and her husband Paul of Pembroke; and James Blais and wife Rachel, of Chesterfield, VA, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10am at St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown. An hour visitation will be held prior to mass from 9am-10am. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
