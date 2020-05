Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Dorothy (Juneau) Boisvert, 86, of Hooksett died May 27, 2020.



Daughter of Frank and Gladys (Fraser) Juneau.



She had worked as a private secretary.



Predeceased by husband, Oscar W. "Beaver" Boisvert, and siblings, George Juneau and Gerald Juneau.



The family includes son, Marc W. Boisvert of Manchester: cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store