Dorothy (Juneau) Boisvert, 86, of Hooksett died May 27, 2020.
Daughter of Frank and Gladys (Fraser) Juneau.
She had worked as a private secretary.
Predeceased by husband, Oscar W. "Beaver" Boisvert, and siblings, George Juneau and Gerald Juneau.
The family includes son, Marc W. Boisvert of Manchester: cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.