Dorothy (Juneau) Boisvert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Juneau) Boisvert, 86, of Hooksett died May 27, 2020.

Daughter of Frank and Gladys (Fraser) Juneau.

She had worked as a private secretary.

Predeceased by husband, Oscar W. "Beaver" Boisvert, and siblings, George Juneau and Gerald Juneau.

The family includes son, Marc W. Boisvert of Manchester: cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved