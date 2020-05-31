Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy (Juneau) Boisvert, 86, of Hooksett died May 27, 2020.



Daughter of Frank and Gladys (Fraser) Juneau.



She had worked as a private secretary.



Predeceased by husband, Oscar W. "Beaver" Boisvert, and siblings, George Juneau and Gerald Juneau.



The family includes son, Marc W. Boisvert of Manchester: cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



