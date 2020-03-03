Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" (Felix) Brisson. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main St. Hooksett , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" (Felix) Brisson, 97, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020.



A native of Pawtucket, RI, Dot spent most of her life in Hooksett, NH. She was the loving daughter of Oscar and Martha (Moquin) Felix.



She was predeceased by Douglas Brisson, her beloved husband of over 50 years, as well as her two brothers, Norman Felix and Oscar Felix, Jr.



Her family includes two children, Susan Masewic and husband, Kevin, of Manchester and Thomas Brisson and wife, Sheila, of Hooksett. Dot was the cherished Nana of five grandchildren, Abby St. Pierre, Lori (Masewic) Irwin, Caitrin Brisson, Devlyn Brisson and Courtney Brisson; and a great grandson, Tristan Ryan Irwin.



Dot spent much of her work life in local industries - R.G. Sullivan Cigar Factory, Pandora Knitted Fashions and Velcro, USA. She was a former member of the Hooksett Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary. Dot was also kept extremely busy caring for her husband who became paralyzed early in their marriage and supporting him in every way.



Dot was totally devoted to her family, and relished time spent together. She was a captivating sweet person and feisty as well. She loved outside gardening and never missed an opportunity to go shopping. She also relished road trips with her husband later in life.



Her family is most grateful for the support given by a loving caregiver, Genevieve Kelly, and for services provided by VNA Home Health Services.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Dot's life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. Private interment will be at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



