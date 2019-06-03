Dorothy Burt Keene (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH
03570
(603)-752-1344
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the First Baptist Church
Berlin, NH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
the First Baptist Church
Berlin, NH
Obituary
BERLIN - Dorothy Burt Keene, 93, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the Country Village Center in Lancaster.

Born in Berlin on Oct. 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Albion and Nellie (Powell) Burt. She was a lifelong Berlin resident.

Dorothy was a Title 1 reading tutor for the Berlin school system, mostly at the Bartlett School.

She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, and served as pianist, organist, choir director, and soloist for many years.

Family members include her son, Robert Alan Keene and his wife Kathlyn of Jefferson; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Delbert R. Keene; and her brothers, Lawrence A. Burt and his wife Ethelyn, and Carlton Burt and his wife Eleanor.

SERVICES: The funeral service is planned for Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in Berlin. Family and friends may call before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Lary Cemetery in Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church.

For online condolences, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 3, 2019
