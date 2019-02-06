Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy E. (Florence) Babel, 91, of Goffstown, NH died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.



Dottie was born on January 4, 1928, in Lynn, MA, the daughter of the late Leon and Yvonne (Delisle) Florence. Her family moved to Manchester, NH, when she was young. She was a resident of Goffstown since 1954.



She met her future husband, Edwin Babel, Jr., when she was 10 years old and attending Bakersville School. They married May 3, 1947, after Eddie returned home from serving in the Navy during WWII. They had two daughters, Nancy and Linda.



She was employed by Winwood Sports Wear for many years, where she worked as a clothing manufacturing supervisor, retiring when she was 54 years old.



Dottie enjoyed bowling on a company league, doing wordsearch puzzles and sewing. Dottie always had room in her heart for others, making sure that any child she knew had birthday and Christmas presents. On many occasions, she opened her heart and home to hosting children who were living in a children's home. Dottie loved babysitting her grandchildren and looked forward to weekend visits with them.



Members of her family include her husband of 71 years, Edwin F. Babel, Jr. of Goffstown, NH; two daughters, Nancy Myette and husband, Charles of Chester, NH, and Linda Lambert and husband Albert, of Goffstown, NH; eight grandchildren, Kelsea Medeiros and husband Doug, Nicholas Myette, and wife, Melissa, Timothy Myette, Kristina Myette, Kyle Myette and wife Joy, Dakota Myette, Greg Myette, Keesha Myette; 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Florence, of Manchester; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dottie was predeceased by her parents and three sisters, Geraldine Giroux, Claire Tebo and Corinne "Tootsie" Robinson.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at a later date at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



