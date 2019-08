BEDFORD - Dorothy Fisher Gilmore, 94, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in her Bedford home after a brief illness.Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she moved with her parents as a small child to Manchester, where she lived before relocating to Bedford in 2016.She was a graduate of Webster Elementary School and Manchester High School Central. In addition, she attended Ohio State University Possessed of a beautiful voice and musical skill, she performed for the USO during World War II and served as a guest soloist at many churches in the Manchester area. She appeared in productions of "Bye, Bye Birdie" and other musical comedies, and was a longtime member of the Voluntaires singing group.Although principally a homemaker, Dorothy was also employed part time as a secretary and office manager.She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; the Molly Stark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; Manchester Women's Club; and Order of the Eastern Star.Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Philip E. Gilmore.Family members include two sons, Peter of Pittsburgh, Pa., and David of Jonesboro, Ark.; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and four nieces and a nephew.SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 6:30 p.m.Interment will be held at a later date.Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.