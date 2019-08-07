BEDFORD - Dorothy Fisher Gilmore, 94, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in her Bedford home after a brief illness.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she moved with her parents as a small child to Manchester, where she lived before relocating to Bedford in 2016.
She was a graduate of Webster Elementary School and Manchester High School Central. In addition, she attended Ohio State University.
Possessed of a beautiful voice and musical skill, she performed for the USO during World War II and served as a guest soloist at many churches in the Manchester area. She appeared in productions of "Bye, Bye Birdie" and other musical comedies, and was a longtime member of the Voluntaires singing group.
Although principally a homemaker, Dorothy was also employed part time as a secretary and office manager.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; the Molly Stark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; Manchester Women's Club; and Order of the Eastern Star.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Philip E. Gilmore.
Family members include two sons, Peter of Pittsburgh, Pa., and David of Jonesboro, Ark.; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and four nieces and a nephew.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 6:30 p.m.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 7, 2019