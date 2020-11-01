Dorothy F. Connor Mulligan died on October 30, 2020 after a brief illness, two days before her 96th birthday.
Born to Arthur and Angelina (Morin) Connor of Webster St Suncook, NH. She was the last of the five Connor siblings. Rita Courchesne, Dora Parenteau, Pauline Connor and her brother Dr. Roger Connor who passed away recently at age 99. She was also predeceased by her son David Mulligan and husband, Jean Mulligan.
She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Mehron and husband James of Nashua, NH, Patricia Cooney and husband Thomas of Litchfield, NH, her special niece, Suzanne Belanger and husband Walter of Loudon, NH and many nieces and nephews.
She kept fit by working out with Jack Lalanne and in later years Gilead. She was able to do this late into her 90's. She enjoyed trips to Massachusetts to visit her brother Roger and his family. But her bi-weekly trips to the Puritan Backroom were the highlight of her week. Every Wednesday and Friday sometimes joined by Sue and Walter were what she looked forward to every week.
The Family would like to thank Brookhaven Hospice of Bedford NH for the excellent care she received during her last weeks.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com