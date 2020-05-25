Dorothy (Sue) Goodwin died peacefully in York Maine on May 20, 2020, at the age of 81.Sue was born on June 26, 1938, and lived most of her life in the Manchester NH area. She graduated from Central High School in 1956 and was married to her high school sweetheart Dave Goodwin in 1958. The Goodwin's soon started a family with Sue's main focus being on raising her three children while Dave pursued and met his goal of becoming a pilot with Delta airlines. They remained married until Dave's death in 1979. Through that time they partnered in a local aviation business, Warbird Aviation. Sue was an active member of the Manchester Baha'i Faith serving on the Local Spiritual Assembly in the mid-1970s.Sue went on to receive her degree from Notre Dame College and had a successful career as Vice President and Executive Coach with Lee Hecht Harrison, an outplacement agency based in New York City. After a full and successful career she moved to Wells, Maine in retirement. She thoroughly enjoyed her life by the beach eventually persuading many of her close friends to move to the area. Sue loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many countries including her country of heritage, Sweden. She was an active member of the Wells/York community volunteering many hours at York Hospital, Wells Elementary school, Wells town clerk's office, and voter registration.Sue is survived by her children, David Goodwin of Forest Hills, NY, Susan Goodwin of Wells Maine, and Elizabeth Perkins of Woodland Hills, California, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Goodwin, and parents Charles and Dorothy Lawrence.While we would love to commemorate her life with all of the people she touched, due to the Corona Virus we will be having a private family ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, NH where Sue will be interred alongside her husband.