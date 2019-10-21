BEDFORD - Dorothy I. Nixon, 90, of Bedford, NH, died October 8, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Tarrytown, NY on July 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Frederick and Isabella (McKnight) Nixon.
Dorothy resided in Vero Beach and Palm Beach, Florida for many years.
She was employed at The Breakers Palm Beach and niXon Auto Sales.
Her legacy and lessons will continue through those she left behind.
Family members include her brother, Roy E. Nixon of Bedford; three nephews, Michael Nixon and wife Maria, Joseph Nixon and wife, Patricia, and Dennis Nixon; a niece, Kathleen Nixon; several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Frederick H. Nixon of Hampton as well as a niece, Shawn D. Thomas; and a nephew, John F. Nixon.
SERVICES: A graveside committal service will be held October 24, 2019, at 11 AM in Long Meadow Cemetery, Chester Road, Auburn, NH with the Rev. Robert Stewart officiating.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 21, 2019