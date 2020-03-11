Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. (Roche) Doyle. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jane Roche Doyle died Saturday, 7 March 2020, in her Manchester, New Hampshire, home. She was surrounded by her family and as much love as they could hold. Doris was born in Dublin, Ireland, on 27 September 1930, eldest child of Edward Roche and Jane (Bell) Roche. She grew up on Errigal Road in Dublin.



She was a willful and clever girl, and after leaving school worked at Veritas Books in Dublin. In a life-changing and courageous move, she decided to emigrate to the States with her fiance, Stan Doyle. Stan went first, to prepare the way. The Irish Consulate in Dublin was very concerned that she was traveling alone to New York City, and when she said her fiance would meet her at the dock, he asked, "What if he doesn't?" Doris said simply, "He will." She was right, of course, as usual, and theirs was a story of meeting challenges and a deep and lasting love for each other and love and hope for their family.



They married in New York, on 12 April 1958, and Doris worked for firm there, making herself so indispensable that they offered to hire a nanny for her firstborn, Eamonn. She declined and within a few years had mastered the art of wrangling a toddler and another baby (Deirdre) on the subway along with whatever else she was dealing with. She, Stan, Eamonn, and Deirdre, with another baby (Doreen) moved to Westchester and then to Manchester, New Hampshire, once again following Stan.



A true city girl, she had loved New York, but she hated New Hampshire for quite a while, especially as she didn't drive at the time. And she had two more babies, Kevin, shortly after arrival, and five years later, Brian. Through it all, she displayed endless resourcefulness, making clothes, volunteering, teaching CCD at St. Joe's, learning to drive, and adjusting to lots and lots of snow.



She decided to return to the workforce in 1978, eyeing the prospect of putting five kids through college. Starting as a secretary, she became the Human Resources Director at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester (walking distance in good weather!) where she kept everything organized until her retirement in late 1999.



She loved working there and made many good friends.



She had seven grandchildren: Eamonn's sons Sean and Evan; Brian's brood: Allison, Liam, Brigid, and Aidan; and Doreen's daughter Maeve. She was called Nana, NanaBanana, NanoNana, or the Nananator, and her house was Nanaland, a place that they all loved to go. She adored having them and seeing them and watching them grow up.



She loved Ireland and her family there, visiting whenever she could.



Though she was proud to become an American citizen in 1984 (aced the test!) and was a dedicated and informed voter, Ireland was where she meant when she said, "home."



Doris was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband James K. "Stan" Doyle, and her three brothers Gerard, Fred, and Eamon Roche, who were very dear to her. She is survived by her five children and seven grandchildren, all mentioned already, as well as her son-in-law Bret Gifford, daughter-in-law Tina Cone Doyle, and Kevin's partner Lisa Cassidy, whom she loved and appreciated always. She also leaves her beloved sister Joan and brother-in-law Padraig, and her nineteen Irish nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom Doris greatly loved.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena School to aid those who need financial assistance. St. Catherine of Siena School, 206 North St. Manchester NH 03104.



For mor information and online guestbook please visit



Dorothy Jane Roche Doyle died Saturday, 7 March 2020, in her Manchester, New Hampshire, home. She was surrounded by her family and as much love as they could hold. Doris was born in Dublin, Ireland, on 27 September 1930, eldest child of Edward Roche and Jane (Bell) Roche. She grew up on Errigal Road in Dublin.She was a willful and clever girl, and after leaving school worked at Veritas Books in Dublin. In a life-changing and courageous move, she decided to emigrate to the States with her fiance, Stan Doyle. Stan went first, to prepare the way. The Irish Consulate in Dublin was very concerned that she was traveling alone to New York City, and when she said her fiance would meet her at the dock, he asked, "What if he doesn't?" Doris said simply, "He will." She was right, of course, as usual, and theirs was a story of meeting challenges and a deep and lasting love for each other and love and hope for their family.They married in New York, on 12 April 1958, and Doris worked for firm there, making herself so indispensable that they offered to hire a nanny for her firstborn, Eamonn. She declined and within a few years had mastered the art of wrangling a toddler and another baby (Deirdre) on the subway along with whatever else she was dealing with. She, Stan, Eamonn, and Deirdre, with another baby (Doreen) moved to Westchester and then to Manchester, New Hampshire, once again following Stan.A true city girl, she had loved New York, but she hated New Hampshire for quite a while, especially as she didn't drive at the time. And she had two more babies, Kevin, shortly after arrival, and five years later, Brian. Through it all, she displayed endless resourcefulness, making clothes, volunteering, teaching CCD at St. Joe's, learning to drive, and adjusting to lots and lots of snow.She decided to return to the workforce in 1978, eyeing the prospect of putting five kids through college. Starting as a secretary, she became the Human Resources Director at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester (walking distance in good weather!) where she kept everything organized until her retirement in late 1999.She loved working there and made many good friends.She had seven grandchildren: Eamonn's sons Sean and Evan; Brian's brood: Allison, Liam, Brigid, and Aidan; and Doreen's daughter Maeve. She was called Nana, NanaBanana, NanoNana, or the Nananator, and her house was Nanaland, a place that they all loved to go. She adored having them and seeing them and watching them grow up.She loved Ireland and her family there, visiting whenever she could.Though she was proud to become an American citizen in 1984 (aced the test!) and was a dedicated and informed voter, Ireland was where she meant when she said, "home."Doris was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband James K. "Stan" Doyle, and her three brothers Gerard, Fred, and Eamon Roche, who were very dear to her. She is survived by her five children and seven grandchildren, all mentioned already, as well as her son-in-law Bret Gifford, daughter-in-law Tina Cone Doyle, and Kevin's partner Lisa Cassidy, whom she loved and appreciated always. She also leaves her beloved sister Joan and brother-in-law Padraig, and her nineteen Irish nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom Doris greatly loved.Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena School to aid those who need financial assistance. St. Catherine of Siena School, 206 North St. Manchester NH 03104.For mor information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close