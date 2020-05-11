MERRIMACK - Dorothy L. Compagna, 85, of Merrimack, passed away on May 8, 2020, after a short illness.Dorothy (Dot) was born on September 7th, 1934, the daughter of Edmond and Ida Labore. She grew up in Manchester, NH and was a graduate of Central High School. Dorothy worked for NH Hosiery prior to marriage.Dorothy married Marcel Compagna and lived in Arizona, until they settled in Merrimack, NH. She enjoyed reading, gardening and going to the beaches in New Hampshire and Florida. She loved her weekly visits with friends at local restaurants and spending time with her cat Tess. Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed.She was predeceased by her brother Edmund Labore, and her sisters Gloria and Pauline. She is also predeceased by her daughter Diane Compagna in 1973 and her loving husband Marcel Compagna in 2014.Members of her family include her son, Michael Compagna and his wife, Roberta, of Bedford, her three grandchildren, Ashley Compagna, Alexis Compagna, Jacob Compagna and her great granddaughter Ayala Compagna.There will be a celebration of life at a later date, to be announced by the family.