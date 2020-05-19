Dorothy "Dottie" Ledger, 83, beloved wife, mother, and friend, died peacefully on May 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Nashua, NH. She was a resident of Amherst, NH.
She was born Dorothy Woodbury in Portland, Maine on August 3, 1936. Dottie was raised and educated in Portland. She graduated from Portland High School.
A resident of Amherst, NH for the past 50 years, she formerly resided in Machias, Maine and Topsham, Maine. Dottie had been employed as a retail manager for Heidi's Hallmark Store, and for many years, she worked in the hot lunch programs at the Amherst Middle School and Milford High School.
Dottie was very active in the community. She was a member of Ricciardi Hartshorn Post #23 American Legion Auxiliary for nearly 30 years. She was a Life Member of Harley Sanford Post #4368 VFW Auxiliary.
Dottie belonged to the Granite Grange #12 of Milford for over 30 years, where she enjoyed working the monthly dinners. She also belonged to the Salvation Army. She had served as President of the former Bowlmor Lanes League, Milford, NH. She was a volunteer at The Elms Center in Milford, running Bingo on a monthly basis for many years. In her earlier years, she was a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother.
She loved animals and had several cats and dogs throughout her married life. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, working on jigsaw puzzles and bowling. She was an avid Patriots fan. She loved going to lunch with friends.
Dottie loved her family dearly and always provided for them.
Family members include her husband of 60 years, Robert T. Ledger of Amherst, NH; a daughter, Joanne R. Ledger of Nashua, NH; and a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Ledger of Milford, NH.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.