Dorothy M. Duhaime passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 95.
She was born in Manchester, N.H., on March 1, 1924, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Sharek) Poltack. She attended Manchester schools and later began to raise her family in Candia. Dorothy was a devoted wife and loving mother to her 11 children.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, quilting, and the outdoors. She had happy memories of times spent at the ocean, skiing, hiking, and traveling. There were many motorcycle excursions enjoyed with her husband, Armand, exploring the national parks across the country. She loved striking up conversation with folks along the trail and listening to their stories.
Dorothy supported her community by generously giving to many charitable organizations. She felt blessed and wanted to make a difference in the lives of others.
Dorothy is survived by nine children and their spouses; Walter Duhaime and wife Irene of Georgia, Thomas Duhaime and wife Donna of Florida, Patricia Jones of Wolfeboro, James Duhaime of Weare, Richard Duhaime and wife Lynne of Candia, Barbara Gagne of Manchester, Dennis Duhaime and wife Carol of Vermont, Steven Duhaime and wife Michele of Colorado, Robert Duhaime and wife Gloria of Idaho and many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Armand; sons Daniel Duhaime and Kenneth Duhaime; grandson Kenneth Duhaime, Jr.; and brothers Henry Poltack and Bernard Poltack.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019