Dorothy M. Joki
1933 - 2020
Dorothy M. (Austin) Joki, 86, longtime resident of Litchfield, NH, died on October 26, 2020 at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Manchester, NH.

She was born in Brookline, NH on December 13, 1933, a daughter of Leo and Eva (Hamilton) Austin. Dorothy was raised and educated in Brookline, NH, graduating

from Nashua High School, Class of 1951, and Keene State College, Class of 1955 with a degree in education.

Dorothy taught at the Amherst Street School, Nashua, NH for several years and later opened Happy Daze Kindergarten, which she operated from 1964 until her retirement in 1999. She was a beloved teacher in the eyes of both her students and parents alike.

She was an avid reader, gardener and most especially enjoyed time spent with family and organizing large family gatherings.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Herbert W. Joki, who died in 2009; her son, Chad Joki; three brothers, Leo Austin, Jim Austin and John Austin; and her daughter-in-law, Paulette Joki.

She is survived by her son, David F. Joki of Litchfield, NH; a daughter and son-in-law, Jill H. and William Duca of Alton, NH; two grandchildren, Eric Duca, Kyle Duca and his wife Becky, and their daughter, Rosemary Duca; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Carol Austin of Moultonborough, NH; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Zeke Johnson of Nashua, NH; a sister, Eileen (Austin) Kendall of Nashua, NH and a brother, Frank Austin of Greenfield, NH; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at a future date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
