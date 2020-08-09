On August 5th, Dorothy M. Minoughan passed away at her home with most of her family present, some holding hands.She was born and raised in Manchester and attended local schools. In her youth, she worked in the shoe industry and later a part time retail clerk.She and her husband John raised two sons and two daughters, Daniel Minoughan, John Minoughan, Lisa Dery, and Cathy Gagne. She is survived by her siblings Brent and Craig Samson, many nieces and nephews, Christene and Danielle Dery, and Owen and Erin Gagne, who were a great help in her final battle with COPD. She is also survived by her husband John and was married shortly after his discharge from the Army. They were married for 60 years last January.She will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen awaiting the arrival of her husband in the future.