Dorothy M. Naylor, 89, of Derry, NH, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 in Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, NH. She was born in Franklin, MA on March 25, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Hill) Jacobs. Dot had been a resident of Derry since the mid 1940's, formerly living in Windham, NH. She had been employed as a process checker for Western Electric / AT & T in Andover, MA for 23 years. Dot enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards with her family. She also loved flowers, and working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Webster and her husband Herb of Londonderry, NH; five grandchildren, Stephanie Marchant, Brian Naylor, and Shawn Naylor, Becky Turcotte, and Bobby Woodward; five great grandchildren, Travis Marchant, Kaitlyn Marchant, Gavin Naylor, Trevor Naylor, and Emelie Naylor; three sisters, Catherine Rioux of Chester, Rosemary Norris of NC, and Jean Sanborn of FL; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Turcotte, her sons, Robert Naylor, Jr., and Donald Naylor, and her seven siblings, John, Norman, Roland, Robert, Elsie, June, and Sandra.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 12 - 2pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, New England Affiliate, 260 Cochituate Road, #200 2nd floor, Suite 200 Framingham, MA 01701. To send a condolence please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.